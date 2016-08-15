Aug 15 Lookers Plc :

* Acquisition of warwick holdings ltd

* Has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Warwick Holdings Ltd, trading as Drayton Group ("Drayton Group"), for 55.4 mln stg in cash

* Says acquisition is being funded from existing bank facilities through a conditional contract

* Acquisition will increase Looker's partnership with Mercedes Benz and Smart where new combined business will have an annual turnover in excess of 600 mln stg

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending Dec.31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)