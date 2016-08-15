BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group assets up 3 pct in December quarter
* Says total assets under management up 3 percent to 22.6 billion euros in the three months to end December.
Aug 15 Heimstaden AB
* Victoria Park and Heimstaden's unit, Nordhalla Fastigheter to acquire 1,900 apartments in Växjö for more than 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($177.2 million)
LONDON, Jan 31 Britain's financial regulator fined Deutsche Bank 163 million pounds ($203.77 million) for serious failings in relation to anti-money laundering controls, it said on Tuesday.
* on jan 31, the bank will payoff its 5.25% 1/31/17 $275 million senior unsecured bond fully without need for refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: