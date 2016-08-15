Aug 15 Twin Butte Energy Ltd :
* Lenders have consented to company entering into an
amending agreement to its arrangement agreement with Reignwood
Resources Holding Pte. Ltd
* Lenders have also agreed to continue to forbear from
exercising their rights and remedies for certain other prior
defaults under twin butte's credit agreement
* Continuation of forbearance is conditional upon, among
other things, deposit by purchaser, in escrow, of $5 million by
September 8, 2016
* Continued forbearance depends on co's plan of arrangement
with its securityholders, Reignwood Resources, closes by Sept
26, 2016
* Twin butte announces agreement with the company's lenders
* Lenders waived event of default under company's credit
agreement announced on august 9, 2016
