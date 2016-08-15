Aug 15 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says its unit will redeem, in full, outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes on August 30, 2016

* Sinclair announces redemption of 6.375% senior unsecured notes

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says redemption price will be equal to sum of 100% of principal amount of notes outstanding