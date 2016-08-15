Aug 15 Bancorpsouth Inc :
* FDIC downgrade effective as of 2013 CRA evaluation
* FDIC expects to begin its next CRA evaluation of bank
later this year and to complete that evaluation during q1 of
2017
* On August 11, FDIC notified bancorpsouth bank that FDIC to
retroactively downgrade community reinvestment act rating to
'needs to improve'
* Due to retroactive downgrade, co, bank to likely be unable
to get FDIC regulatory approvals to complete two pending mergers
* Will likely be unable to get FDIC approval for mergers
with Ouachita, Central Community Corp until CRA rating improved
to 'satisfactory.'
Source text : bit.ly/2bsxfHB
