Aug 15 Providence And Worcester Railroad Co

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc will acquire company for $25.00 per share of common stock, or approximately $126 million, in cash

* Under terms of agreement, co will be deemed converted into common stock of company in accordance with their terms

* Providence and Worcester railroad company announces proposed acquisition by Genesee & Wyoming inc.

* Robert h. Eder trust and Linda eder trust have entered into a voting agreement with Genesee & Wyoming

* Robert h. Eder trust, Linda eder trust to vote all of shares of preferred stock, common stock owned in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: