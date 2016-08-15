Aug 15 Compass Diversified Holdings -

* CODI sold 3.5 million shares of Fox common stock in secondary public offering for total net proceeds of approximately $63 million

* Compass Diversified Holdings announces partial divestiture of Fox Factory Holding Corp. for $63 million of net proceeds

* In connection with offering, Co's ownership in fox factory holding corp was reduced from about 33% to 23%