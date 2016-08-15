BRIEF-GenSight Biologics gets orphan drug designation for GS030
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy
Aug 15 Omega Advisors
* Takes 87,500 Share Stake In Canadian Pacific Railway - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Takes 372,500 Share Stake In Netflix Inc
* Omega Advisors Takes Share Stake Of 175,000 Shares In TJX Companies Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In Microsoft Corp By 12.7 Percent To 1.5 Million Shares
* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Class A Share Stake In Alphabet Inc By 5.0 Percent To 262,869 Class A Shares
* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In Tribune Media Co By 5.7 Percent To 3.7 Million Class A Shares
* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In UnitedHealth Group Inc By 1.1 Percent To 493,800 Shares
* Omega Advisors Inc Cuts Share Stake In American International Group By 17.6 Percent To 2.9 Million Shares
* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016
* Omega Advisors Takes Stake Of 204,100 Sponsored ADR In Shire PLC Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2buiZRn
* Alarmforce reports 2016 financial results; provides results of review of revenue recognition policies and completes restatement
