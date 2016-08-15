Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Aug 15 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended May 31 2016
* Stellar capital's NAVPS to decline to 1.57 rand over the six months ended May 31
* Not the intention of the company or the management of Prescient to merge the Cadiz operations with those of Prescient
* Despite challenging operating environment for company's industrial assets, outlook for Stellar Capital is positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing