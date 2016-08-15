Aug 15 Absa Bank Ltd

* Appointment of group financial director

* Jason Quinn has been appointed Barclays Africa Group financial director and financial director of Absa Bank with effect from Sept.1, 2016

* Quinn becomes an executive director of Barclays Africa and Absa Bank Limited

* David Hodnett, current deputy chief executive officer and financial director, remains deputy chief executive officer