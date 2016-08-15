Aug 15 Xylem Inc :
* Xylem Inc to acquire Sensus, a global leader in smart
meters, network technologies and advanced data analytics
solutions for the water industry, for $1.7 billion in cash
* Expects acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings
in 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* There is no change to xylem's full-year 2016 adjusted
earnings outlook
* Cash transaction with deployment of about $400 million of
Xylem's non-U.S. Cash, new and existing credit facilities
* Xylem expects to maintain quarterly dividend payments to
shareholders.
* Xylem reaffirms 2016 earnings outlook; expects acquisition
to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2017
* Expects to achieve at least $50 million in annual cost
synergies from deal
* $50 million in annual cost synergies to be substantially
realized within three years of deal closing
