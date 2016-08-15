Aug 15 Forsys Metals Corp :

* Forsys Metals Corp says all directors, senior management and staff have accepted substantial reductions in cash component of salaries

* Forsys announces non-brokered private placement and achieves cost reduction targets for 2016 and 2017

* Forsys Metals Corp says average cash outgoings for wages and salaries will be reduced by 87% from q4 2016

* Forsys Metals Corp says reductions in cash outgoings will be accrued and settled in shares pending customary approvals and conditions

* Forsys Metals Corp says pay reductions will achieve a low burn rate, with less than $50,000 in outgoings per month from next quarter