Aug 15 West International publ AB :

* Says has received further orders from ABSA Bank on programmable keyboards equipped with card reader and encryption software

* Deliveries of keyboards are to be carried out during Q3 2016

* Order value amounts to more than 3 million Swedish crowns ($354,845)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4544 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)