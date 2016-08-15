Aug 15 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc
:
* Contributed $15 million in cash consideration to joint
venture with borrowings under its unsecured lines of credit
* Tanger acquires 100% ownership of tanger outlets located
in the greater savannah, georgia market
* Tanger paid a capitalization rate of approximately 5.9%
based on a valuation of $197 million for outlet center
* Expects transaction to be about neutral to 2016 funds from
operations (ffo) per share, excluding acquisition costs
* Joint venture is now wholly-owned and will be consolidated
in company's financial results as of acquisition date
