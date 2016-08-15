Aug 15 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc. enters into agreement to acquire
providence and worcester railroad company
* In first year of operation, g&w anticipates p&w will
generate approximately $35 million of revenue and $12 million of
ebitda
* Expects to fund about $126 million acquisition through
revolving credit facility under which it had available capacity
of $542 million
* g&w expects annual diluted eps accretion from acquisition
of approximately 2%
* Deal for $126 million
* Deal for $25.00 per share
* Expects to sell land in east providence, r.i., which was
developed through a $12 million investment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: