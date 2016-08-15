Aug 15 Lowell Copper Ltd

* Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United announce a proposed combination to create a new multi-asset gold and copper company

* Upon completion of transaction, Greg Smith, currently chief executive officer of Anthem, will assume that role for combined company

* Upon completion of transaction, Gold Mountain and Anthem will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Lowell

* Lowell Copper Ltd says Lowell Copper will undertake a private placement financing of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of up to CDN$40 million

* Shareholders of Gold Mountain will receive 1.032 pre-consolidated common shares of co for each common share of Gold Mountain held

* Shareholders of Anthem will receive 0.774 of a pre-consolidated common share of Lowell Copper for each common share of Anthem held