Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 15 Lowell Copper Ltd
* Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United announce a proposed combination to create a new multi-asset gold and copper company
* Upon completion of transaction, Greg Smith, currently chief executive officer of Anthem, will assume that role for combined company
* Upon completion of transaction, Gold Mountain and Anthem will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Lowell
* Lowell Copper Ltd says Lowell Copper will undertake a private placement financing of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of up to CDN$40 million
* Shareholders of Gold Mountain will receive 1.032 pre-consolidated common shares of co for each common share of Gold Mountain held
* Shareholders of Anthem will receive 0.774 of a pre-consolidated common share of Lowell Copper for each common share of Anthem held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.