Aug 15 Omega Advisors
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Apple Inc
* Omega Advisors takes 1.49 million shares stake in Nabors
Industries Ltd - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors ups share stake in Coach Inc by 27.6
percent to 150,000 shares
* Omega Advisors raises share stake in Allergan Plc by 19.6
percent to 671,212 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.8 million shares
in Arris International Plc
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 87,500 shares in
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 828,318 shares in
Citigroup Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Etrade Financial
Corp by 27.6 percent to 3.2 million shares
* Omega Advisors ups share stake in Delta Air Lines inc by
25 percent to 1.2 million shares
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Fidelity
National Information
* Takes 150,000 shares stake in Consol Energy Inc - SEC
filing
* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of June 30,
2016 and compared with previous quarter ended as of March 31,
2016
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2buiZRn