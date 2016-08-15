Aug 15 Omega Advisors

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Apple Inc

* Omega Advisors takes 1.49 million shares stake in Nabors Industries Ltd - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors ups share stake in Coach Inc by 27.6 percent to 150,000 shares

* Omega Advisors raises share stake in Allergan Plc by 19.6 percent to 671,212 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.8 million shares in Arris International Plc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 87,500 shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 828,318 shares in Citigroup Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Etrade Financial Corp by 27.6 percent to 3.2 million shares

* Omega Advisors ups share stake in Delta Air Lines inc by 25 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Fidelity National Information

* Takes 150,000 shares stake in Consol Energy Inc - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2buiZRn