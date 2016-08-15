Aug 15 Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc Ups Share Stake In Allergan Plc By 19.6 Pct To 671,212

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in ashland inc by 31.2 percent to 824,474 shares

* Omega advisors inc dissolves share stake in transcanada corp

* Sec filing

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in motorola solutions inc by 8.3 percent to 1.3 million shares

* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in ball corp by 11.7 percent to 644,000 shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in chimera investment corp by 42.4 percent to 5.6 million shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in realogy holdings corp by 86.5 percent to 302,100 shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2buiZRn