BRIEF-GenSight Biologics gets orphan drug designation for GS030
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy
Aug 15 Omega Advisors Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc Ups Share Stake In Allergan Plc By 19.6 Pct To 671,212
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in ashland inc by 31.2 percent to 824,474 shares
* Omega advisors inc dissolves share stake in transcanada corp
* Sec filing
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in motorola solutions inc by 8.3 percent to 1.3 million shares
* Omega advisors inc ups share stake in ball corp by 11.7 percent to 644,000 shares
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in chimera investment corp by 42.4 percent to 5.6 million shares
* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in realogy holdings corp by 86.5 percent to 302,100 shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016:bit.ly/2aXRf54 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:bit.ly/2buiZRn
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy
* Alarmforce reports 2016 financial results; provides results of review of revenue recognition policies and completes restatement
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 3 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7118.48 points on Monday, weighed down by losses among commodities-related stocks and financials, though speculation about merger and acquisition activity offered some support with Vodafone among the leading gainers. * CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc, home of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, said on M