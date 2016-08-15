BRIEF-GenSight Biologics gets orphan drug designation for GS030
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy
Aug 15 Jana Partners
* Jana Partners takes sole share stake of about 5 mln shares in Time Inc - SEC filing
* Jana Partners' reported sole share in Time Inc is as of June 30, 2016
* Alarmforce reports 2016 financial results; provides results of review of revenue recognition policies and completes restatement
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 3 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7118.48 points on Monday, weighed down by losses among commodities-related stocks and financials, though speculation about merger and acquisition activity offered some support with Vodafone among the leading gainers. * CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc, home of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, said on M