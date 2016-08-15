Aug 15 Adesso Ag

* Increases operating earnings by 113 pct to 8.9 million euros ($9.97 million) to mark a new high for the first six months of 2016 / earnings per share at 0.65 euros more than tripled

* For first six months of 2016 adesso reports sales of 119.0 million euros and an EBITDA of 8.9 million euros (previous year: 4.2 million euros)

* Raised guidance for 2016 is reconfirmed with a positive outlook