Aug 15 Tiger Global Management LLC

* Dissolves share stake in zillow group inc

* Change in holdings are as of june 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of march 31, 2016

* Ups share stake in amazon.com inc by 40.5 percent to 1.5 million shares

* Cuts share stake in square inc by 82.0 percent to 1.2 million class a shares

* Cuts share stake in on deck capital inc by 20.7 percent to 5.5 million shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2bimrhL) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2btcMT8)