Aug 15 U.S. Coast Guard:

* U.S. Coast Guard says it has closed the Bayou Sorrel waterway from mile marker 37.6 to mile marker 45, due to significant flooding near Port Allen, Louisiana.

* U.S. Coast Guard says no vessel queue is reported.

Overwhelmed rivers in much of southern Louisiana receded slowly from record levels on Monday while crews in boats searched for more people stranded in inundated homes after three days of torrential rains that killed seven people. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)