Aug 15 Erickson Inc
* Erickson reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Erickson inc q2 revenue $50.8 mln
* Erickson inc - q2 revenue of $50.8 mln, down $16.2 mln
compared to q2 2015
* Erickson inc says "expect second half of 2016 to
reflect an incremental improvement compared to first half of
2016"
* Erickson inc says impairments related to goodwill
and held for sale aircraft totaling $10.6 mln in qtr
* Erickson inc qtrly net loss per share attributable to
erickson incorporated shareholders of $2.81
