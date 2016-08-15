Aug 15 Greenlight Capital
* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Stake In Macy's Inc - SEC
Filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Share Stake In Sunedison
Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Terraform Power
Inc By 38.3 Percent To 1.8 Million Class A Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Consol Energy
Inc By 25.7 Percent To 22.0 Million Shares
* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared
With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016
* Greenlight Capital Cuts Share Stake In Apple Inc By 16.5
Percent To 6.9 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Cuts Share Stake In Michael Kors
Holdings By 28.4 Percent To 4.8 Million Shares
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aVdzdO
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2b6UokO