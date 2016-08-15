Aug 15 Greenlight Capital

* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Stake In Macy's Inc - SEC Filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Share Stake In Sunedison Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Terraform Power Inc By 38.3 Percent To 1.8 Million Class A Shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Consol Energy Inc By 25.7 Percent To 22.0 Million Shares

* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016

* Greenlight Capital Cuts Share Stake In Apple Inc By 16.5 Percent To 6.9 Million Shares

* Greenlight Capital Cuts Share Stake In Michael Kors Holdings By 28.4 Percent To 4.8 Million Shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aVdzdO Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2b6UokO