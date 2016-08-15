Aug 15 American International Group Inc :
* Total consideration consisting of $2.2 billion of cash,
$250 million of newly issued arch perpetual preferred stock
* In lieu of receiving perpetual preferred stock, AIG may
elect to receive up to $250 million in pre-closing dividends
* Total consideration also consisting of $975 million of
newly issued arch convertible non-voting common-equivalent
preferred stock
* Has agreed to enter into an investor rights agreement with
Arch
* AIG says co will retain all mortgage insurance business
ceded under an existing 50% quota share agreement between UGC
and AIG subsidiaries
* AIG agrees to sell United Guaranty Corporation to Arch
Capital Group for $3.4 billion
* Investor rights agreement with arch to provide customary
registration rights following a lock-up period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: