Aug 15 American International Group Inc :

* Total consideration consisting of $2.2 billion of cash, $250 million of newly issued arch perpetual preferred stock

* In lieu of receiving perpetual preferred stock, AIG may elect to receive up to $250 million in pre-closing dividends

* Total consideration also consisting of $975 million of newly issued arch convertible non-voting common-equivalent preferred stock

* Has agreed to enter into an investor rights agreement with Arch

* AIG says co will retain all mortgage insurance business ceded under an existing 50% quota share agreement between UGC and AIG subsidiaries

* AIG agrees to sell United Guaranty Corporation to Arch Capital Group for $3.4 billion

* Investor rights agreement with arch to provide customary registration rights following a lock-up period