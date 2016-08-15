Aug 15 Greenlight Capital Inc:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 3.3 mln
shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc - SEC filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in General Motors
Co by 12.5 percent to 17.2 million shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 10.3 million
shares in Rite Aid Corp
* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Dillards Inc by
24.1 percent to 1.9 million class A shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Aercap Holdings
NV by 26.0 percent to 11.4 million
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aVdzdO)
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2b6UokO)