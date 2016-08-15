Aug 15 Carl Icahn:
* Carl Icahn raises shared share stake in Xerox Corp by 7.2
percent to 99.03 million shares - SEC filing
* Carl Icahn cuts shared stake in Nuance Communications Inc
by 28 percent to 21.7 million shares
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake of 3.4 million shares
in Allergan Inc
* Carl Icahn raises shared share stake in American
International Group Inc by 2.8 percent to 45.6 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2b77yOJ
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aWMFp2