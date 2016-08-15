Aug 15 Concho Resources Inc :
* Deal for $1.625 billion
* Deal for 2017 production growth outlook approximately 20%
* Consideration in transaction includes about $1.1 billion
of cash and 3.96 million shares of Concho's common stock valued
at about $0.5 billion
* Concho Resources Inc says intends to fund cash portion of
acquisition through proceeds from a potential equity market
transaction
* Concho Resources Inc announces acquisition of Midland
Basin Assets
* Updated its full-year 2016 production outlook to a range
of 1% to 3% annual growth to reflect production from acquired
assets in Q4 of 2016
