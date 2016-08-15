Aug 15 Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals to acquire full ownership of leading Brazilian specialty plant nutrition company

* Compass Minerals expects transaction to add $0.12 to $0.15 to full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share.

* Will assume approximately $150 million in U.S. Dollar equivalent long-term debt, most of which will be retired during Q4

* Expects to fund acquisition with new debt

* Purchase consideration for remaining 65 percent of Produquímica is expected to range from $460 million to $480 million including debt

* Acquisition includes approximately $150 million of net working capital.