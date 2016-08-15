Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 15 Compass Minerals International Inc :
* Compass Minerals to acquire full ownership of leading Brazilian specialty plant nutrition company
* Compass Minerals expects transaction to add $0.12 to $0.15 to full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share.
* Will assume approximately $150 million in U.S. Dollar equivalent long-term debt, most of which will be retired during Q4
* Expects to fund acquisition with new debt
* Purchase consideration for remaining 65 percent of Produquímica is expected to range from $460 million to $480 million including debt
* Acquisition includes approximately $150 million of net working capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.