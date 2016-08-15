EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies firmer as Trump policy worries dent dollar

(Adds text, updates prices) * Most Asian currencies edge higher against the dollar * Baht hits highest since Nov. 10 as exporters sell dollars * Onshore trade in yuan, Taiwan dollar shut for holidays By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Most Asian currencies rose on Tuesday against a wobbly dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration stirred worries about his policy priorities and risks to the U.S. economic outlook. The Thai baht t