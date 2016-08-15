Aug 15 Hain Celestial Group Inc
* Currently evaluating whether revenue associated with those
concessions was accounted for in correct period
* Does not expect to achieve its previously announced
guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Says audit committee of company's board of directors is
conducting an independent review of matters
* Hain celestial group inc says will not be in a position to
release financial results until completion of independent review
of audit committee
* Hain celestial group, inc. Announces delay in release of
its q4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* During q4, company identified concessions that were
granted to certain distributors in united states
* Will experience a delay in timely filing of its annual
report on form 10-k for its fiscal year ended june 30, 2016
* Currently evaluating its internal control over financial
reporting
* Says audit committee of company's board of directors has
retained independent counsel to assist in review
