Aug 15 Paulson & Co:

* Dissolves shares stake in Whiting Petroleum - SEC filing

* Paulson & co cuts share stake in AIG by 19.3 percent to 9.1 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aX5bxr) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:(bit.ly/2aWMKZS)