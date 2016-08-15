PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 15 Paulson & Co:
* Dissolves shares stake in Whiting Petroleum - SEC filing
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in AIG by 19.3 percent to 9.1 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aX5bxr) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016:(bit.ly/2aWMKZS)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.