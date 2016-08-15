Aug 15 Stemcells Inc
* Respective boards of directors of stemcells and microbot
have approved merger agreement - sec filing
* Following consummation of merger, former stockholders of
microbot and certain advisors with respect to merger expected to
own 95% of combined co
* Following consummation of merger, current stockholders of
microbot expected to own 5% of combined co
* On august 15, 2016, co entered into an agreement and plan
of merger and reorganization with microbot medical ltd
* Co will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to
effect a reverse stock split of company's common stock, if
necessary
* Will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to
change name of co to 'microbot medical inc.' or another name
designated by microbot
* Merger agreement provides that board of directors of
company will be designated by microbot
