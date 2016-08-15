PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 15 Storm Resources Ltd
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05
* Production in q3 is forecast to be approximately 12,500 to 13,500 boe per day
* Sees q4 production 13,000 - 14,000 boe/d
* Sees q4 2017 production 16,000 - 18,000 boe/d
* Qtrly production averaged 12,852 boe per day (17% ngl), a year-over-year increase of 33% (32% on a per-share basis)
* Commodity price hedges were added with approximately 24% of current production being hedged for 2017
* Sees 2016 annual production 12,500 - 13,500 boe/d
* Sees 2017 Forecast Annual Production 15,000-17,000 boe/d (17% ngl)
* Qtrly ngl production was 2,219 barrels per day, an increase of 39% from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.