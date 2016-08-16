BRIEF-Dufry extends World Duty Free concession at Jersey airport for 10 years
* Dufry successfully extends World Duty Free concession at jersey airport for 10 years
Aug 16 Schindler Holding AG :
* Increased revenue by 3.4 pct to 4,645 million Swiss francs ($4.78 billion) in first half of 2016 (+3.9 pct in local currencies)
* H1 net profit improved by 3.9 pct to 372 million Swiss francs
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) rose by 5.9 pct to 504 million francs (+7.6 pct in local currencies) and EBIT margin reached 10.9 pct (first half of 2015: 10.6 pct)
* Continues to expect that global elevator and escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to weakening markets in China and Latin America
* For full year 2016 - excluding any unforeseeable events - Schindler expects revenue growth of 3 pct to 5 pct in local currencies and a net profit of 750 million to 800 million francs
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)

* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend)