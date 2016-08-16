Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 16 Elma Electronic AG :
* H1 order income grew by 21.8 percent to 69.8 million Swiss francs ($71.86 million)
* H1 net sales grew by 10.9 percent to 61.5 million francs
* H1 EBIT of 0.3 million francs (1.5 million francs year ago) and net profit of 0.2 million francs (0.8 million francs year ago)
* Aims to improve both revenue and operating profit in H2 Source text: bit.ly/2aXEQz6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)