BRIEF-Dufry extends World Duty Free concession at Jersey airport for 10 years
* Dufry successfully extends World Duty Free concession at jersey airport for 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 16 Forbo Holding AG :
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) rose by 11.1% to 64.3 million Swiss francs ($66.18 million)(prior-year period: 57.9 million Swiss francs)
* Increased its net sales by 6.5% to 590.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016 (prior-year period: 554.8 million Swiss francs)
* H1 group profit from continuing operations rose by 12.9% to 51.7 million Swiss francs (prior-year period: 45.8 million Swiss francs)
* Forecast for the full year 2016 has not changed Source text - bit.ly/2aWVCl4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9716 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dufry successfully extends World Duty Free concession at jersey airport for 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)