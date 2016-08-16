Aug 16 Forbo Holding AG :

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) rose by 11.1% to 64.3 million Swiss francs ($66.18 million)(prior-year period: 57.9 million Swiss francs)

* Increased its net sales by 6.5% to 590.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016 (prior-year period: 554.8 million Swiss francs)

* H1 group profit from continuing operations rose by 12.9% to 51.7 million Swiss francs (prior-year period: 45.8 million Swiss francs)

* Forecast for the full year 2016 has not changed