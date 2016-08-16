Aug 16 VZ Holding AG :

* In the first half-year VZ Group's operating revenues grew 1.2 percent to 113.8 million Swiss francs ($117.15 million)

* H1 net profit at 40.4 million Swiss francs was 5.8 percent down compared to the same period last year

* CEO Matthias Reinhart expects the group to return to its growth path in the second half year