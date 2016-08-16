Sri Lankan rupee steady; under pressure to depreciate
COLOMBO, Jan 31 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Tuesday in dull trade but dealers said the currency was under depreciation pressure with foreign investors exiting government securities.
Aug 16 Handelsbanken
* Says Anders Bouvin, new president and Group Chief Executive of Handelsbanken
* Says following an extensive analysis, assessment of a unanimous board is that there should now be a change of Group Chief Executive
* Says Frank Vang-Jensen, present president and group chief executive, is leaving Handelsbanken
* Says this decision is purely related to individual. Handelsbanken remains strong and our long-term goals stand firm
* "All managers at Handelsbanken - particularly the branch managers - must have a very high degree of autonomy. Being the most senior manager at the Bank therefore requires a special type of leadership - considerably more complex than traditional management. Thus, it is possible to be an excellent leader and manager - as Frank Vang-Jensen has been - but not fulfil the requirements of CEO of Handelsbanken," says Pär Boman. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
COLOMBO, Jan 31 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Tuesday in dull trade but dealers said the currency was under depreciation pressure with foreign investors exiting government securities.
* Proposes to conduct further on- market share buy-back of up to 10% of wmk's fully paid ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 31 Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar, which are the Gulf bourses most exposed to foreign fund flows, may be hit on Tuesday by negative sentiment towards global equities due to the travel curbs ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.