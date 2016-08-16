BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Aug 16 Phoenix Mecano AG :
* H1 EBIT up 25.0 pct at 20.6 million euros ($23.07 million)
* H1 consolidated gross sales up by 3.8 pct to 292.4 million euros
* H1 net sales amounted to 289.7 million euros (previous year 279.0 million euros)
* H1 net result after tax 13.7 million euros, up 35.1 pct from previous year (10.1 million euros)
* For FY continues to expects operating income in the order of 34 million to 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.