Aug 16 Curro Holdings Ltd :

* Says H1 revenue 24 pct up from R705m to R872m

* Six-month HEPS 51 pct up from 14.5 cents to 22.0 cents

* For six months ended June 30, headline earnings up 59 pct from R51 mln to R81 mln

* Says H1 schools EBITDA up 27 pct from R204 mln to R259 mln

* No dividend has been declared for period

* 2016 investment programme includes construction of nine new campuses to value of R950 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)