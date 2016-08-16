Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 16 Mindmancer publ AB :
* Q2 net sales 8.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.02 million) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 0.6 million crowns versus 0.1 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aZYCJb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)