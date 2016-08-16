BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Alk Abello A/S :
* Q2 total revenue 773 million Danish crowns ($116.5 million)(Reuters poll 688 million crowns)
* Q2 EBIT 119 million crowns (Reuters poll 88.6 million crowns)
* Updated guidance to reflect H1 2016 performance and a higher than expected order intake in Europe
* Guidance assumes 5-10 pct organic growth in base business in H2 2016 and a minor contribution from partnerships
* Free cash flow is now expected at 50-100 million crowns (previously better than in 2015)
* Full-year revenue in base business is now expected to grow organically by approximately 20 pct (previously: 15 pct)
* Full-year revenue is now projected to exceed 2.9 billion crowns
* Full-year EBITDA is now expected to exceed 600 million crowns before special items Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.