Aug 16 Matas A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 revenue grew 2.6 percent year on year to 848.1 million Danish crowns ($127.9 million)

* Q1 EBITDA 152.6 million crowns versus 152.4 million crowns year ago

* Financial targets for group for 2016/17 are unchanged

* 2016/17 like-for-like revenue is expected to grow by 1-3 percent

* 2016/17 EBITA margin is expected to be slightly below 17 percent

* 2016/17 investments(CapEx), excluding acquisitions of stores, is expected to be at the level of 90 million - 100 million crowns

($1 = 6.6319 Danish crowns)