* Purchase price under terms of transaction is us$5.0 million

* Hempler's will be purchasing fletcher's us's business and production equipment but not its plant in algona, wa

* Premium brands holdings corporation announces acquisition of the us operations of fletcher's fine foods

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to both premium brands' earnings per share and free cash flow per share

* Hempler's to transfer production of fletcher's us's products to other manufacturing facilities in us including plants in ferndale,kent