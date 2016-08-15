Aug 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp
* Purchase price under terms of transaction is us$5.0
million
* Hempler's will be purchasing fletcher's us's business and
production equipment but not its plant in algona, wa
* Premium brands holdings corporation announces acquisition
of the us operations of fletcher's fine foods
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to
both premium brands' earnings per share and free cash flow per
share
* Hempler's to transfer production of fletcher's us's
products to other manufacturing facilities in us including
plants in ferndale,kent
