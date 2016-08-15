Aug 15 Paulson & Co:

* Takes share stake in Johnson & Johnson - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc by 43.6 pct to 19.1 mln shares - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 72,800 shares in Fedex Corp

* Takes share stake in VMWare Inc of 2 million class A common shares

* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 144,400 class A shares from 44,000 class A shares

* Ups share stake in Boston Scientific Corp by 27.0 percent to 94,000 shares

* Cuts share stake in T-Mobile US Inc by 93.3 percent to 979,900 shares - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Perrigo Co PLC to 12,500 shares from 2.6 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2aX5bxr) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2aWMKZS)