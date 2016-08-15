Aug 15 Paulson & Co Inc :

* Cuts Share Stake In Allergan Inc 27.1 percent to 3.9 Mln shares - SEC Filing

* ups share stake in Office Depot Inc to 15.7 million shares from 7.8 million shares

* ups share stake in Rite Aid Corp to 580,900 shares from 263,500 shares

* cuts share stake in B/E Aerospace Inc by 67.3 percent to 980,600 shares

* ups share stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals 27.8 million shares from 11.1 percent shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aX5bxr Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aWMKZS