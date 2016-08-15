PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31
Aug 15 Paulson & Co Inc :
* Cuts Share Stake In Allergan Inc 27.1 percent to 3.9 Mln shares - SEC Filing
* ups share stake in Office Depot Inc to 15.7 million shares from 7.8 million shares
* ups share stake in Rite Aid Corp to 580,900 shares from 263,500 shares
* cuts share stake in B/E Aerospace Inc by 67.3 percent to 980,600 shares
* ups share stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals 27.8 million shares from 11.1 percent shares
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2aX5bxr Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aWMKZS
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.