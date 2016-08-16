Aug 16 Looser Holding AG :

* H1 net revenues rose by 6.9 percent to 220.2 million Swiss francs ($226.75 million)

* H1 EBITDA grew to 27.0 million francs (prior year: 26.6 million francs)

* H1 EBIT increased by 10.3 percent to 14.0 million francs with an EBIT margin of 6.4 percent (prior year: 12.7 million francs/EBIT margin 5.8 percent)

* H1 consolidated net income increased by 71 percent to 7.6 million francs (prior year: 4.5 million francs)

* Again expects a significant growth, after adjustments for currency and acquisition effects, in revenues and operating result as well as an increase in ebitda margin for 2016