Aug 16 Indus Holding AG :

* Sales revenues up approx. 6 percent at half-year stage; EBIT up 10.5 percent; earnings after taxes up approx. 16 percent; earnings per share at 1.50 euro

* Sales revenues for first six months increased by 5.8 percent to 714.9 million euros ($801.26 million) (previous year H1: 675.6 million euros)

* H1 EBIT reached 69.3 million euros (previous year H1: 62.7 million euros)

* At 37.0 million euros, H1 earnings after taxes exceeded prior year level (previous year H1: 32.0 million euros)

* Maintains its forecast and expects full-year sales revenues to climb to over 1.4 billion euros and EBIT to reach between 134 million euros and 138 million euros

* Further additions acquired; more acquisitions may follow in H2