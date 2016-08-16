BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Nexstim Oyj :
* Updates strategy and future outlook
* Targeting total annual savings of 2.3 million euros ($2.58 million)
* Will streamline organisation both in US and Finland
* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016
* Loss for financial year 2016 is expected to be less than for financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
