Aug 16 Nexstim Oyj :

* Updates strategy and future outlook

* Targeting total annual savings of 2.3 million euros ($2.58 million)

* Will streamline organisation both in US and Finland

* Estimates that its net sales will decrease during financial year 2016

* Loss for financial year 2016 is expected to be less than for financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)